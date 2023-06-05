Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,199,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 416,900 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $23.19.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11,243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,609,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,404,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after buying an additional 1,107,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 951,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,789,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

