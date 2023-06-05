Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) is one of 997 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Carisma Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $40.00 million -$19.88 million -1.62 Carisma Therapeutics Competitors $8.29 billion $222.13 million -4.20

Carisma Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Carisma Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carisma Therapeutics Competitors 4589 15970 42186 757 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carisma Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.43%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carisma Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics N/A -9.52% -7.29% Carisma Therapeutics Competitors -3,993.63% -838.57% -37.16%

Volatility & Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carisma Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics rivals beat Carisma Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

