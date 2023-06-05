Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $104,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.66. 2,083,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a market cap of $296.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

