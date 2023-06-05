Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Chewy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.65.

Chewy stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

