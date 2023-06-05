Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.34. 278,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,779. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

