Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,700 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $51,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $192.06. 244,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

