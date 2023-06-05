Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.80 and last traded at $136.12. Approximately 80,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 371,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

