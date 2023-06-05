Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.80 and last traded at $136.12. Approximately 80,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 371,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
