Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chuy’s stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 166,516 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 165,205 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

