Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chuy’s Price Performance
Chuy’s stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96.
Institutional Trading of Chuy’s
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 166,516 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 165,205 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
