CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 86,317 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 86,317 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $82,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,001 shares of company stock worth $26,664,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.66. The stock had a trading volume of 90,670,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,920,688. The stock has a market cap of $693.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.14. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

