CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,794 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.63% of Rogers Communications worth $148,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. 126,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,378. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

