CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 385,520 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,520 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $246,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 237,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.