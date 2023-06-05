CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $70,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,462,000 after buying an additional 130,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.98. 4,306,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,141,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

