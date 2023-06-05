CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $70,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,141,773. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $428.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

