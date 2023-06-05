CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,815 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.52% of BCE worth $207,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,822,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,966,000 after purchasing an additional 427,359 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.99. 342,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

