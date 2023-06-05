CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $65.81 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

