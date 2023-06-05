CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,649 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

UNP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,666. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

