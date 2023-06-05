CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $11.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $800.56. 1,132,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,693. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $333.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

