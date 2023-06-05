CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 161,223 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 293.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,223 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $53,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average of $226.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $159.12 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

