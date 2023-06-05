CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 171,649 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $198.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

