CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 4.10% of TransAlta worth $98,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 54,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.