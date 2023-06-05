CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 18,367 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,367 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $60,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

DE stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $365.77. The company had a trading volume of 573,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,651. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.75 and a 200 day moving average of $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

