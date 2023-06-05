CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 961,603 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,213,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 961,603 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $402,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $49.37. 337,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

