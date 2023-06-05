Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 104,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,335,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $585.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
