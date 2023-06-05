CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 84,295 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $666.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.62 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CI&T by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CI&T by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of CI&T by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CI&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

