Clarity Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. 1,469,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,761. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

