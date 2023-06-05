Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.38. 20,552,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,808,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

