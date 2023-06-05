Clarity Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 970,397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 128,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 314,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,509. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

