Clarity Financial LLC Has $280,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citigroup by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,096. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

