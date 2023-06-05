Clarity Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.15. 2,330,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,872. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

