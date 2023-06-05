Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 4,102 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,272,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,075,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.