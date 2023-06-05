Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.32. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 65,895 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.
Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.
