Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.32. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 65,895 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 111.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51.5% in the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 4,770,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,214 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,950,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

