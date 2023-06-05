Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 129,151 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569,617. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.