Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,229. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

