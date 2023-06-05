Contrasting Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) & IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kearny Financial and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.13%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 14.63% 5.81% 0.63% IF Bancorp 15.12% 7.18% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kearny Financial and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.4% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and IF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $240.21 million 1.99 $67.55 million $0.61 11.89 IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.57 $5.78 million $1.59 8.93

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kearny Financial pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats IF Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. It offers both personal and business services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

