Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.79% of Core Molding Technologies worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.34. 35,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $176.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 21,463 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $418,313.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $418,313.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,847 shares of company stock valued at $863,166. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

