Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.34. 276,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 209,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

