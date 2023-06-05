Craig Hallum Raises American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $9.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMSC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.