Credit Suisse Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $56.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.