Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 8,000 ($98.86) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRDA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($101.33) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($76.62) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($107.51) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,840 ($96.89).

Shares of LON CRDA traded up GBX 72 ($0.89) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,212 ($76.77). The stock had a trading volume of 141,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,615.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,720.30. The firm has a market cap of £8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($72.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,521.83 ($92.95).

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.13), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($600,963.91). In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($85.53), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,270,189.95). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.13), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($600,963.91). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

