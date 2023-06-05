CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

