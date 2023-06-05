Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Crown were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Natixis grew its position in Crown by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 249,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Crown by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 540,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,394. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

