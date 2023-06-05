CSFB Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NAGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reiterated a market perform rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %

NA stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.86. The company has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

