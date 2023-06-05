CSFB Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reiterated a market perform rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %

NA stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.86. The company has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

