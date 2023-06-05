Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 313,000 shares during the quarter. Cutera comprises 2.6% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.17% of Cutera worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cutera by 652.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in Cutera by 45.4% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 124,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth $5,530,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 429,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

