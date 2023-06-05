Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304,242 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Danaher worth $424,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Danaher by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.18. 640,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,566. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

