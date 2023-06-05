Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $108,554.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,795 shares of company stock worth $46,784,209. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Datadog by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

