David W. Grzebinski Sells 3,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirby Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 128,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,473. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

