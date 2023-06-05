DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $668,181.91 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00130537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00023591 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,922,568 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.