Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.12. 580,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,759. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

