DEI Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $6,526.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00340669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

