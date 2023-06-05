Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Deliveroo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.78) to GBX 159 ($1.96) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

